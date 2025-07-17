FM Sitharaman, Delhi CM discuss Rs 600 crore loan for city infra

New Delhi, July 17 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who indicated that the city government may receive Rs 600 crore under the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for infrastructure and green projects.

The SASCI (Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment) scheme was launched in 2020-21 by the Centre in response to the economic revival required after the Covid-19 pandemic.

CM Gupta said that a proposal for this allocation will soon be sent to the Ministry of Finance, and the Rs 600 crore is likely to be received by the end of this month.

She added that the funds will be used to accelerate development projects across the city, including traffic management, drainage, green energy, and waste management initiatives.

During the meeting, CM Gupta briefed the Union Minister about Delhi’s development journey, the current progress of various schemes, and future requirements.

She highlighted how effective transformations are taking place in the Capital with the support of the Central Government.

After the meeting, the CM said that FM Sitharaman assured full and continued support from the Central government towards the development of Delhi.

“Delhi is not just the capital of the country, but also the cultural, administrative, and economic hub of India. Its planned development and good governance should serve as a model for all,” the CM said.

She added that the Delhi government is consistently working in this direction so that residents receive all the facilities they rightfully deserve as citizens of the national capital.

The CM further revealed that the Union Finance Minister shared details about the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Finance Minister for her positive outlook and cooperative approach.

She stated that the people of Delhi are witnessing the direct benefits of the collaborative efforts between the Central and state governments.

The CM assured that the SASCI scheme will be implemented effectively and that every effort will be made to transform Delhi into a world-class capital city.

Senior officials from both the Finance Ministry and the Delhi government were present during the meeting.

The CM also emphasised that this meeting was not only crucial for accelerating the development of Delhi but also a prime example of cooperative federalism in action.

The SASCI scheme’s aim is to provide interest-free loans for 50 years to States and Union Territories to support capital expenditure.

The scheme promotes infrastructure development, employment generation, and sustainable growth. It enables states to become active partners in the nation’s overall development by equipping them with financial resources, reforms, and capital capabilities.

