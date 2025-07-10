FM Sitharaman to unveil infrastructure, development projects in Meghalaya

Shillong, July 10 Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who arrived in Shillong on Thursday, is set to unveil a series of transformative infrastructure and development projects as part of the government’s bold push for economic growth, sustainable tourism, digital inclusion, and women’s empowerment, officials said.

An official said that as part of her four-day visit to Meghalaya, the Finance Minister would inaugurate the newly redeveloped Polo Shopping Complex in Shillong on Thursday in the presence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, followed by an interaction under the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) in Shillong.

On Friday, the Finance Minister would inaugurate the Northeast Conclave and lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) campus at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong.

Meghalaya's Chief Minister would attend the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Sitharaman would also visit the Shillong Tech Park at Umsawli and inaugurate an exhibition showcasing farmers and entrepreneurs at the Lariti International Centre, Shillong. During her visit, the Union Minister is set to attend a series of programmes and visit various stakeholder groups to review development initiatives and interact with beneficiaries across sectors. She would engage in an interaction with industry stakeholders at the Courtyard Marriott, Shillong, on July 12. The day would also include an interaction with Women Self-Help Groups, Lakhpati Didis, and Farmer Producer Organisations at Laitkynsew Village.

FM Sitharaman would interact with beneficiaries of the payment for the Ecosystem Services Programme at Siej Village. The visit is set to conclude with a public programme at Sohbar Village, one of the 96 identified Vibrant Villages.

On the final day of her visit, on July 13, she will visit Ram Krishna Ashram School at Sohra. The Union Finance Minister’s visit underscores the Centre’s continued support and firm belief towards Meghalaya’s developmental initiatives across key sectors, the official said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya's Chief Minister earlier this week advocated for enhanced financial support to the smaller northeastern states, citing their unique geographical, economic, and developmental challenges. Sangma took up the issue during his meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Pangarhiya, in New Delhi on July 7.

In a post on his X handle, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said: “North East States, while having their own unique and distinct issues, share common concerns and challenges. In this context, a joint memorandum from Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Meghalaya was submitted to the 16th Finance Commission, outlining the special needs and developmental priorities of the region.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor