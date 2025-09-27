FoB project: Delhi CM slams previous regimes for ignoring needs of Armed forces

New Delhi, Sep 27 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday hit out at the previous governments led by the AAP and the Congress for ignoring the needs of the armed forces and putting on hold a proposal to build a foot over bridge (FoB) in the cantonment area.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the FoB at Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre in Delhi Cantonment, CM Gupta questioned the misplaced priorities of the previous governments.

“Those occupying the throne of power earlier did not build this long-due FoB as they were in the habit of putting question mark on the armed forces’ achievements,” she said, targeting AAP and Congress leaders who raised doubts over the outcomes of Operation Sindoor and Balakot airstrike.

“Those in power earlier had no attachment with the country or the armed forces. They were only interested in working as agents of foreign forces inimical to the interests of the country,” she said.

“I believe those who put a question mark on achievements of the armed forces have no right to occupy a position in power or government,” she said, adding that building this FoB has given her government a chance to serve the armed forces.

She also lashed out at the Congress and the AAP governments for ignoring the need of a new power line at the forces’ camp in Chhawla.

CM Gupta also saluted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating Diwali with personnel of the armed forces.

She said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that the FoB project was being launched as part of the 15-day Sewa Pakhwada, being observed to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday.

Earlier, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said, "For the past 27–28 years, the Army personnel had been demanding a foot overbridge here. The previous Congress government was in power for 15 years and did nothing.”

“After that, the Aam Aadmi Party came to power. Despite having the capacity to spend hundreds of crores on other projects, they could not allocate even Rs 1.5 crore for this foot overbridge in 27 years. This was quite surprising. However, as soon as the matter came up, the Delhi government of CM Rekha Gupta immediately took action, released the funds, and issued the tender," he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor