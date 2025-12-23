Focus on constituencies, not Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari’s directive to BJP MLAs

Kolkata, Dec 23 Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday directed BJP legislators to focus fully on their respective Assembly constituencies from the New Year, beginning next week.

He also instructed that if any party legislator from the districts needs to visit Kolkata for official work, they should attempt to arrive in the state capital in the morning and return to their constituencies the same evening after completing their tasks.

Adhikari visited the Assembly on Tuesday afternoon and interacted with BJP legislators present on the premises. During the interaction, he emphasised that legislators should concentrate entirely on their respective constituencies instead of spending unnecessary time in Kolkata.

The Leader of the Opposition also offered guidance on the routine to be followed during the forthcoming winter session of the Assembly, scheduled for January, followed by the interim Budget session in February next year.

“For legislators from Assembly constituencies that are within daily commuting distance from Kolkata, they should reach Kolkata in the morning, attend the session, and then return to their constituencies in the evening. The only exceptions should be made for legislators from constituencies that are far away from Kolkata, especially in North Bengal, from where daily commuting will not be possible,” a BJP legislator said, quoting Adhikari.

Another BJP legislator highlighted Adhikari’s own example in this regard.

“Despite his busy schedule as the Leader of the Opposition, where he has to move across the state and also lead our legislative team during Assembly sessions, he does not neglect his own constituency of Nandigram in East Midnapore district. He always manages time from his extremely busy schedule to interact with the people of Nandigram. Time management is something that needs to be learnt from him,” the legislator said.

At present, the BJP has 65 legislators in the West Bengal Assembly. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Adhikari was elected from the Nandigram constituency, defeating West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee by a margin of less than 2,000 votes.

Subsequently, Mamata Banerjee won the by-election from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in south Kolkata and continued as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term.

