"Focus on creating positive ambience for Chardham Yatra": Dhami to officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 22 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to the authorities concerned to ensure necessary arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra in anticipation of a heavy rush of devotees.

Dhami said that the yatra will be conducted in an "orderly manner".

"The focus of our administration should be on creating a positive ambience for the Chardham Yatra," he added.

Dhami asked tourism officials and police to orgse a meeting with the district magistrates associated with the Chardham Yatra to finalise preparations.

"It should also be seen that the sentiments of businessmen associated with the yatra are respected," he added.

The chief minister also instructed that the travel arrangements should be completed by April 15.

Along with improvement of roads on the yatra route, the CM has also directed officials to work with an effective action plan to ensure the convenience of pilgrims during the yatra.

According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council, more than 2.50 lakh devotees have registered for Chardham Yatra so far.

For Kedarnath Dham, 1.39 lakh registrations have been done. As many as 1.14 lakh pilgrims have registered for the visit to Badrinath Dham, the UTDC said.

The doors of Gangotri-Yamnotri will be thrown open to piligrims on April 22 whle those at Kedarnath will open on April 25

The Badrinath Dham will open for pilgrims on April 27.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC) previously said that it would issue tokens for darshan during the Chardham Yatra.

The Chardham Yatra is a pilgrimage of four the country's holiest sites Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri nestled in the Himalayas.

The high-altitude shrines open in summer (April or May) and close with the onset of winter (October or November).

