Focus on development on ground, not in ads like AAP govt: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Sep 26 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a plan to install solar power plants in 1,002 government buildings by January, accusing the previous AAP regime of disrupting the city's development by limiting itself to ads and publicity.

Addressing a gathering in Rithala, CM Gupta said, "Within seven months, our government has taken concrete steps to speed up development and public welfare in all spheres," she said, slamming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for "harming" the city by bringing development to a halt.

"All that they did was to present development models in advertisements, but we are working on the ground," she said.

Highlighting the government's big push to use solar energy, she said, "Starting today, we have begun installing solar power plants on 1,002 government buildings in Delhi. Government buildings will now become the identity of an energy self-reliant Delhi."

Collectively, these solar power plants will generate 55 MW of electricity, she said, inaugurating a 25 KW solar unit at a sewage treatment plant in Rithala as part of a 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' to offer new public services as part of the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Targeting the 15-year rule of Congress, which preceded the AAP government's 11-year tenure, she said, "It took 78 years after Independence to give the Capital its first compressed bio-gas plant to reuse cow dung that was flowing into the Yamuna and polluting it."

She reiterated the government's resolve to fight pollution and take steps towards development and green energy, emphasising the importance of waste-to-energy plants to end mountains of garbage at landfills and dispose of 12,000 MT of waste generated in the city daily.

On Friday evening, CM Gupta also inaugurated a 100-tonne per day (TPD) compressed biogas (CBG) plant and an integrated CBG-CNG fuel station at Ghogha Dairy. She said the solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant is the latest example of the city's march towards green energy.

Earlier, on September 20, CM Gupta had inaugurated a 200 TPD biogas plant in Nangli Dairy.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "A modern 25-kilowatt solar rooftop installed on the roof of the Delhi Jal Board building in Rithala will generate more than 28,000 units of clean energy annually. In the coming times, state-of-the-art solar plants will be installed on government buildings."

"The foundation stone of a 66 kV grid sub-station in Mubarakpur Dabas has also been laid. This project will ensure an uninterrupted and quality power supply to 16 feeder areas, including Karala and the surrounding regions. Similarly, today Narela has also been gifted a state-of-the-art fire station, equipped with modern equipment and robust disaster management arrangements," she wrote.

Along with these projects, Delhi is not only resolving old problems but also opening new paths of progress, she said.

"The now-flood-free Minto Bridge, e-buses running on roads, and the continuously shrinking mountains of garbage are proof of this. Ensuring that no area of Delhi and no needy person is left behind, with this very spirit and dedication, we are moving towards a developed Delhi and a developed India," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor