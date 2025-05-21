Focus on health: Meghalaya govt spending Rs 1,000 crore, says CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, May 21 Meghalaya has emerged as one of the leading states in healthcare investment, with over 8 per cent of the annual state budget -- more than Rs 1,000 crore -- dedicated to the health sector, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function here, Sangma said, “The government is supporting not only state-run hospitals but also collaborating with Church-run and non-profit hospitals”. He also mentioned that rural health centres like the Hubert Acupressure Centre are set to be included in the next phase of infrastructure grants.

The Chief Minister also informed that the government has decided to support traditional healing practices across the state, integrating indigenous knowledge with formal healthcare delivery.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who also addressed the gathering, praised the community for their unity and spirit. He expressed pride in being associated with the Mookaswan region and commended the sisters for their dedicated work in healthcare.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma on Wednesday also handed over the first instalment of Rs 1 crore under Meghalaya Healthcare Advancement Policy (MHAP) to Dr Norman Tunnel Hospital, Jowai. The total assistance awarded to the hospital is Rs 2 crore. The remaining Rs 1 crore will be released upon submission of the utilisation certificate for the first instalment. Under the scheme, Rs 10 crore has been awarded to five not-for-profit hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s long-term partnership with mission hospitals. “This is not a one-time gesture but a beginning of lasting collaboration. The scheme is flexible -- institutions can decide what’s most urgently needed and utilise the funds”.

The event was chaired by Rev. S. Lamare, who expressed gratitude for the support and sought continued assistance for infrastructure and nursing education. Dr D. Nongpluh, Medical Superintendent, stressed the urgent need for a renal dialysis unit, citing the rise in non-communicable diseases.

The chief minister also announced plans to host a state-level healthcare conference to foster collaboration among government, mission institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. “We must move forward together to share ideas, bridge gaps, and serve better,” he said. The Chief Minister also stated that sustained intervention in the health sector, including a special thrust to address the high maternal mortality rate, has yielded results, with MMR reduction of over 45 per cent, bringing it down to the national average.

“This success is largely attributed to initiatives like the Chief Minister Safe Motherhood Scheme, which ensures real-time monitoring of every pregnant mother in the state”, he added. He informed that the government is using technology to monitor and track high-risk pregnancies, including addressing concerns in real time.

