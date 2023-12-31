Focus on zero drug policy in 2024, says Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Dec 31 The Telangana police will focus on Zero drug policy, traffic rules, crime prevention, women's safety, and cybercrime eradication in 2024, said Director General of Police Ravi Gupta.

He said that with the participation and cooperation of the people, the state can be made more secure and peaceful, and that everyone's role is crucial in this. The police chief extended his heartfelt New Year wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the New Year Eve. He wished that everyone's lives be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity.

Gupta said that the primary duty is to work with dedication to ensure the peace, security, and well-being of the people of the state.

He added that the Police Department will continue to work to strengthen this commitment in the new year and to lead the state towards further development.

He also assured that the department will always be there to protect the rights and interests of all citizens.

The DGP appealed to the people to participate in the New Year celebrations in a dignified manner and to enjoy the festivities safely. He also wished that the year 2024 would bring happiness, success, health, and prosperity to everyone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor