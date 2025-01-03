Fog engulfs Srinagar; snowfall likely on weekend in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 3 Bone-chilling cold continued across Kashmir on Friday as dense fog made pedestrian and traffic movement difficult in the morning in J&K’s Srinagar city.

A thick blanket of fog covered Srinagar city and suburban areas as the unabated cold continued.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department statement said, “On January 3, generally cloudy weather with Light Snow at isolated higher reaches is likely. On January 4-6, due to Moderate to Strong Western Disturbance (WD) cloudy with Light to moderate Rain Plains of Jammu and Snow at most places of J&K with peak activity from 4th (Night) to 5th (late Night)/6th morning & improvement from 6th afternoon."

It further said, "On January 7th-10th, Generally cloudy dry weather is expected while on January 11-12, Generally cloudy with Light Snow at isolated places is expected."

The MeT department also issued an advisory, saying, “In view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temp & icy conditions over roads (Plains/higher reaches), Tourists/travellers/Transporters are advised to plan accordingly & and follow Admin/Traffic advisory. Possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches during 4th night to 5th late night.”

Srinagar city had minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg and Pahalgam both had minus 4.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 7.3 degrees, Katra town 11, Batote 5.8, Banihal 2 and Bhaderwah 2.3 as the night’s lowest temperature.

The 40-day period of intense winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Almost all water bodies, including lakes, springs, streams and wells, have frozen partially in the Valley.

Extremely slippery road conditions have caused an increase in the number of patients reporting daily at Srinagar’s Bone & Joint Hospital with fractures. This is the only specialised medical facility for bone-related ailments in Kashmir Valley.

