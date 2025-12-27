Fog, strong winds forecast across TN over next two days

Chennai, Dec 27 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast largely dry weather conditions across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next two days, attributing the change to variations in the easterly wind pattern prevailing over the region.

While widespread rainfall is not expected, the department has cautioned residents about early morning fog, slightly lower night temperatures in select areas, and strong surface winds along the coastal belt.

According to the IMD, light mist or fog may form during the early morning hours in isolated pockets across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The Weather Department noted that there would be no significant change in minimum temperatures across most parts of the state.

However, in a few interior regions, particularly in higher elevations, night temperatures may remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal until Sunday.

Special attention has been drawn to the Nilgiris district and the Kodaikanal hill region in Dindigul district, where cold conditions are expected to persist.

The IMD has warned that one or two locations in these areas may experience mist or frost-like conditions during late-night or early morning hours, which could affect visibility and early-morning travel.

In Chennai and its adjoining suburbs, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy through the day. Light rainfall may occur in isolated areas during the early morning hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

The Weather Department has also issued a marine advisory for the southern coast of Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin Sea region.

Strong surface winds ranging from 45 to 55 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 65 kmph, are likely to prevail.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea during this period due to rough sea conditions.

Authorities have urged residents, fishermen and farmers to remain cautious and to follow official weather bulletins closely.

The IMD stated that continuous monitoring is underway and further updates will be issued if there are significant changes in weather patterns.

