Follow party line while commenting on Pahalgam terror attack, Congress tells its leaders

New Delhi, April 30 The Congress on Monday directed its leaders to adhere to the party line or refrain from commenting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The party emphasised that its stance on the sensitive issue is solely represented by the recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution and the views expressed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and authorised All India Congress Committee (AICC) office-bearers.

Party general secretary K.C. Venugopal stated that any deviation from this position would be considered a serious breach of party discipline. In a message to all leaders, the general secretary said the party has expressed its “deep anguish over the reprehensible terrorist attack in Pahalgam” and extended “unwavering solidarity with the nation during this hour of grief.”

Venugopal highlighted that at such a critical juncture, when collective resolve is being tested, “the Indian National Congress must demonstrate unity, maturity, and responsibility -- qualities that have defined its conduct throughout decades of national service, whether in government or opposition.”

This directive follows remarks by a few party leaders that sparked controversy, with the BJP accusing some Congress members of echoing "Pakistan's language." The CWC, in its resolution on April 24, 2025, condemned the Pahalgam attack, allegedly masterminded by Pakistan, as a direct assault on the values of the Indian Republic.

It also called for a thorough investigation into intelligence failures and security lapses. Both Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the government regarding any actions it takes in response to the attack.

“The CWC meeting on April 24, 2025, passed a resolution addressing the brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam that occurred two days earlier,” Venugopal explained. The directive mandates that all party office-bearers, regardless of position, must align their comments, statements, and representations with the party line and the CWC resolution.

Venugopal stressed that all functionaries must exercise utmost discipline and consistency in public communication. Only authorised spokespeople should make statements, strictly adhering to the position stated in the CWC resolution.

Venugopal added, "Every Indian seeks justice for the families of innocent citizens who lost their lives, as well as accountability from the government. The Congress Party has always upheld its responsibilities with profound national duty, as evidenced by its history of prioritising national interests during moments of crisis." He also warned that any contravention of this directive would result in strict disciplinary action without exception.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor