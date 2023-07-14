"Follow religion at home": Woman forces on duty BMTC conductor to remove skull cap

In a shocking incident, a video of a woman passenger on board a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus questioning its conductor over his skull cap and asking him to remove it has gone viral. The video was shared by several users on Twitter, and has garnered a million views. The woman who shot the video, is heard asking the conductor if his skull cap is a part of his government uniform. To this, the man says he has been wearing it for several years and that one can wear it if they wish to do so.

You can follow your religion in the comfort of your home, but is this cap a part of your uniform? You should not wear it if it is not,” The woman replied. Upon repeating her question several times, the man says no one has objected to it so far in all the years that he has been wearing it. It is not a question of objection, it is a matter of the law. What does the law state? It is your job to follow the law as you are a government servant,” the woman says. The conductor replies, “It could be part of the law.”The passenger then states that the law is equal to all, and asks the man to remove the cap if he does not “know the rules”. “You wear it at your home or at a mosque, we won't object,” she adds. The conductor is then seen taking his cap off.