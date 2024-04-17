Following hectic campaigning, AIADMK leader Pollachi Jayaraman admitted to hospital in Coimbatore

Chennai, April 17 AIADMK leader and former Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the J Jayalalithaa government, Pollachi V Jayaraman was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after he collapsed following days of hectic campaigning in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

He is in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Coimbatore and doctors attending to Jayaraman, who is also the sitting MLA from Pollachi Assembly constituency, told IANS that his condition was stable.

The doctors said that he would remain in hospital for a few more days.

According to AIADMK leaders, the Pollachi MLA was actively campaigning for the elections for the last few days in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

He is a close associate of AIADMK leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and had been in the forefront of the move to expel O Panneerselvam from the party.

