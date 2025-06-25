Food, nutrition, muscle loss in microgravity among Shubhanshu Shukla’s experiments in space

New Delhi, June 25 Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla -- who is en route to the International Space Station (ISS) to become the first from India to reach the orbital lab -- is expected to conduct seven key experiments in space.

After being deferred at least six times, Shukla finally launched to ISS on Wednesday at 2:31 a.m. EDT (12 noon IST), from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

After 41 years, India now will have an astronaut in space. Shukla will also be the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.

Shukla is serving as the mission pilot during Axiom Space’s Mission 4, along with three others from the US, Poland, and Hungary.

During the 14-day stay at the ISS, the crew will conduct around 60 scientific studies and commercial activities in microgravity representing 31 countries, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe.

Shukla will partake in experiments aimed to advance the technologies to build Axiom’s own space station, and the effect of microgravity on cyanobacteria -- a type of bacteria that has an anaerobic pathway.

The bacteria -- capable of converting carbon dioxide to oxygen -- was also responsible for the generation of oxygen on Earth.

“Cyanobacteria are being studied to see how well they can perform the activity in microgravity and the possibility of utilising them for future missions to provide an environment, an oxygen-rich environment for the crew who is going to stay,” Shukla told IANS, during an exclusive interview in March.

The experiment will analyse the growth rate, cellular responses, and biochemical activities of two types of cyanobacteria (water-based bacteria that photosynthesise) in microgravity. These bacteria could be useful in spacecraft environmental control systems.

The IAF Group Captain is also set to conduct exclusive food and nutrition-related experiments onboard the ISS.

The experiments -- developed under a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from NASA -- aim to pioneer space nutrition and self-sustaining life support systems vital for future long-duration space travel.

His experiments will also examine the impact of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae -- a high-potential, nutrient-rich food source.

Shukla will study the growth of sprouts and edible microalgae, which could be a sustainable food production solution in space.

The experiments also include studying physical, cognitive, and physiological responses in space, as well as the effects of continuous electronic display use in microgravity -- an important consideration for future long-duration missions.

The Lucknow-born astronaut will also investigate skeletal muscle dysfunction in microgravity and test possible therapeutic strategies to counter its effects.

In addition, he will perform experiments involving extremophiles like Tardigrades, tiny organisms known for surviving extreme conditions.

Shukla will expose six types of crop seeds to microgravity conditions in space, which will later be cultivated on Earth to study genetic changes, microbial load, and nutritional value. The experiment is crucial for decoding the potential of future space farming.

These experiments are expected to expand understanding of how life might sustain itself beyond Earth and are vital for developing sustainable life support systems in space.

Shukla is serving as the pilot of the mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson of the US.

The other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.

He is expected to dock at the orbiting laboratory by about 4.30 pm IST on June 26.

