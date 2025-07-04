Food safety inspection system will be further strengthened: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 4 Minister of food and drug administration (FDA) Narhari Zirwal on Friday told the Maharashtra Assembly that the government will further strengthen the food safety inspection system due to a slew of initiatives taken so far.

He said that the government has increased the manpower in the Food and Drug Administration, empowered laboratories, streamlined the process of participation of private laboratories and introduced checks and balances on e commerce. These steps will make the food safety inspection system more dynamic and efficient.

He was responding to a debate on the calling attention motion moved by Shweta Mahale (BJP) and others. However, Zirwal faced strong criticism from the opposition members as they lashed out at the FDA’s functioning.

Minister Zirwal said that recruitment has been done recently in the Food and Drug Administration Department and appointment orders have been given to 189 officers.

Training of the appointed officers is currently underway. It is the government's policy that there should be a separate laboratory in each department in the state and it has been decided to increase the laboratory facilities.

Currently, three laboratories are functioning in the state and the construction of three laboratories is in progress, he added. To increase the number of food testing, private laboratories will be roped in on contract basis.

For this, a proposal has been prepared to involve private laboratories in food testing and permission has been sought from the Central government.

An inspection campaign will be carried out with the police department regarding the sale of gutkha and similar products in the premises of schools and colleges. Also, the department will carry out the inspection of e-commerce platforms.

The minister said that regular action is being taken by the Food and Drug Administration against individuals and establishments engaged in the production, sale, distribution, storage, transportation of gutkha, pan masala, flavored tobacco, flavored betel nut and similar food items in the state.

A number 1800-1800-365 has been launched to register complaints regarding online food sales .

During the operations carried out by the Food and Drug Administration at various places in the state from April 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025, prohibited food items valued at Rs 3.29 crore have been seized in 53 cases.

In this, a total of ten vehicles have also been seized and 14 establishments have been sealed, said the minister.

