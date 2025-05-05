For 11th consecutive day, Pakistan resorts to firing on J&K LoC, Indian troops respond strongly

Jammu, May 5 For the 11th consecutive day on Monday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing on the Indian positions on the Jammu and Kashmir Line of Control (LoC) as the Indian troops responded promptly and proportionately.

The Defence Ministry statement said, “During the night of 04 -05 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K."

“Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” said the ministry in the statement.

During the night of May 3 and May 4, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K.

The Indian Army had responded promptly and proportionately.

Tensions have reached a new high between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

India announced a slew of measures against Pakistan, including the deportation of its nationals from Indian soil, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing, throwing the Indus Water Treaty into abeyance, closing its airspace for Pakistani commercial flights, and the cancellation of all trade and cultural exchange between the two countries.

PM Modi has given operational freedom to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam killings.

This decision came after the PM met the defence minister, national security advisor, chief of defence staff (CDS), and chiefs of the army, navy and the Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a 40-minute-long meeting with the Prime Minister on April 28.

The defence minister met the PM after he received a detailed briefing by the CDS on the preparedness of the country’s armed forces to meet any eventuality.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar a few days ago.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces demolished the houses of terrorists.

On April 25, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT group involved in the Pahalgam killings.

Security forces have so far demolished the houses of 10 terrorists, who are reportedly still active in the Kashmir Valley.

On April 28, the J&K Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and passed a resolution on this.

