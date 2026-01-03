For establishing Ram Rajya, one will have to behave like Lord Ram: Ami Ganatra

New Delhi, 3 Jan The second day of Delhi Shabdostav 2026, being organised at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, witnessed a wide-ranging discussion, including one centred around ‘history of Hinduism’.

Several writers as well as historians presented their views on Indian literature and culture.

Ami Ganatra, a management professional and also noted writer, shared her views on the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ and elaborated on what it would entail for society.

“If the society wants to establish Ram Rajya, then one should start acting and behaving like Lord Ram,” she said.

She also flayed the critics and doubters of Lord Ram as an imaginary figure and said that his life serves as a guiding principle for every person, even today.

“Lord Ram is a historical figure for us. He has always been there, upholding and strengthening the values for society,” he remarked.

“I don’t think that anyone has ever raised questions on Lord Ram’s existence till the country’s Independence. The questions, whenever raised, were merely for scoring political points. The courts also demanded testimonials regarding Lord’s existence. This shows the extent of the Hindu community’s tolerance that they provided the courts with evidence,” she elaborated.

RSS Delhi general secretary Anil Gupta, another prominent guest on the panel discussion, said that earlier it was difficult for people to understand religion and culture, but in the present times, it has been simplified.

“It has become easy even for the ‘Gen-Z’ to comprehend. Today, the youth are actively taking part in religious programs. There used to be a time when bhajan singers used to be in the age group of 40-50, but today they are much younger, in the bracket of 20-25 years of age,” he added.

Anil Gupta further said that the current generation is doing a tremendous job, realising the importance of bhajan and religion.

