For Kerala CM Vijayan, CPI(M) Gen Secy Baby remains a 'baby'

Thiruvananthapuram, April 29 In the CPI(M), once dominated nationally by its General Secretary, the balance of power has shifted -- and nowhere is that more evident than in Kerala.

Since Pinarayi Vijayan assumed the role of Chief Minister in May 2016, the party’s internal dynamics have undergone a silent but significant transformation.

At the national level, the CPI(M) had suffered serious setbacks. After ruling West Bengal for over three decades and Tripura for over two, it has been reduced to a marginal presence in both states. Against this backdrop, Vijayan, by virtue of his long stint (1998–2015) as Kerala’s party secretary, emerged as a towering figure -- not just within the state, but across the party nationally.

Vijayan cemented his supremacy further by achieving an unprecedented feat in Kerala politics -- leading the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to a consecutive term in the 2021 Assembly elections. Every major leader in the state CPI(M) was either his confidant or fell in line, and even at the central level, general secretaries like Sitaram Yechury, at times, had to accommodate Vijayan’s political weight.

Following Yechury’s tenure, the transition of leadership to Prakash Karat -- who enjoyed a much warmer equation with Vijayan -- further reinforced the Kerala leader's clout.

When the time came to elect a successor after Yechury, Vijayan showed his tactical acumen again. Despite a frosty relationship with senior Politburo member M.A. Baby, Vijayan sensed Baby was the frontrunner and chose not to oppose his elevation, ensuring a smooth, unanimous selection.

But for seasoned political observers, Baby’s promotion to general secretary has changed little. “Those familiar with Vijayan knew he would never play second fiddle,” a political observer said on condition of anonymity.

"Soon after Baby’s elevation, visuals went viral of Vijayan inaugurating the lavish new State Party headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram -- with Baby, the party’s new national head, standing well behind him. The message was clear -- Vijayan remains the real power centre," the observer added.

Further evidence of Vijayan’s firm grip on the party emerged with the sidelining of senior leader P.K. Sreemathi.

Although CPI(M) rules mandate retirement from party posts at age 75, exemptions can be granted for central roles. Sreemathi, as All-India President of the Women's Democratic Association, was allowed to remain a Central Committee member after the 24th Party Congress in Madurai earlier this month.

However, when Kerala’s new state committee was constituted, she was conspicuously absent. Later, news surfaced that Vijayan had personally instructed her not to attend Kerala unit meetings unless specifically invited -- despite her central committee status.

Through it all, M.A. Baby was seen fumbling to justify the decisions, unable to convincingly assert authority -- further underscoring the perception that while he may hold the title of general secretary, it is Vijayan who pulls the strings both in government and within the CPI(M).

In the corridors of AKG Centre and beyond, the verdict seems unanimous -- for Pinarayi Vijayan, M.A. Baby remains just that -- a "baby" in the real game of power.

