For long, Bihar voters sending 'outsiders' to Parliament

Patna, March 23 Bihar has a long history of its voters not only accepting the leaders of other states but also sending them to Parliament.

Socialist leader Madhu Limaye was one of them. He was originally from Pune in Maharashtra but was elected three times from Munger and once from Bihar's Banka Lok Sabha constituency. He represented these two constituencies in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth Lok Sabha.

JB Kripalani was born on November 11, 1888 in Hyderabad (Pakistan). He was a great freedom fighter and won the Lok Sabha election from Bhagalpur in 1952. He was also elected from Sitamarhi in 1957.

Socialist leader George Fernandes who emerged from the JP movement was a native of Mangalore in Karnataka but was elected from Nalanda and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He also served as the Defence Minister of the country.

Sharad Yadav, a native of Madhya Pradesh was elected from Madhepura in 1991, 1996, 1999 and 2009. He was also elected from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

At present, many leaders are not natives of the constituencies they were representing in the Lok Sabha. They belong to other districts and are in the poll fray in 2024.

Lalit Narayan MIshra was originally from Bihar's Supaul district but he was elected from Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.

Lovely Anand is a native of Saharsa but was elected from Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency and she is expecting the JD-U ticket from Sheohar Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Ram Vilas Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras were elected from Hajipur but they are natives of Bihar’s Khagaria district. Chirag Paswan is also a native of Khagaria district and was elected from Jamui. He is a candidate of the LJPR from Hajipur seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain is a native of Supaul district but was elected from Kishanganj and Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sushil Kumar Modi is a native of Patna but was elected from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Upendra Kushwaha is from Bihar’s Vaishali district but was elected from Karakat seat in 2014. He is a candidate from Karakat again this time.

Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, a native of Bihar's Jamui district, was elected from Banka Lok Sabha seat.

Giridhari Yadav, the present MP of Banka is also a native of Jamui and he is in the poll fray from this seat in 2024.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is a native of Gopalganj but was elected from Madhepura.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the present MP from Bihar's Buxar district, is a native of Bhagalpur district.

Lalan Singh, the present MP from Munger seat is from Bihar's Nalanda district.

Giriraj Singh, the present MP of Begusarai, hails from Lakhisarai district. He was elected from Nawada Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

Nityanand Rai, the present MP from Ujiarpur, is a native of Bihar Vaishali district.

RK Singh, an MP from Bihar’s Arrah, is from Supaul district. He is also expected to contest the Arrah seat in 2024.

Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, the present MP from Jahanabad, is a native of Patna district.

Dinesh Chandra Yadav is from Saharsa district but was elected from Madhepura in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor