For Shiv Sena UBT, Mumbai was a hen that laid golden eggs: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, Dec 23 Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday led a scathing attack on Shiv Sena UBT, saying that for them, who were in power for 25 years, Mumbai was a hen that laid golden eggs.

He further took a swipe at the opposition, stating that those involved in the 'Khichdi' scam, fake Covid centres, and body bag scams during the pandemic should look within themselves before hurling taunts at others.

Shinde was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised for the newly elected Municipal Council Presidents of Shiv Sena.

He noted that the Municipal Council results prove Shiv Sena has expanded from 'Chanda to Banda' (across the length and breadth of Maharashtra). Thanking the voters for their faith in the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol, he said,

"Shiv Sena had the highest strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections. Our performance in the Assembly elections was also superior compared to other parties. Now, winning a higher number of seats despite contesting fewer ones is another testament to our excellent strike rate,” he noted.

Shinde highlighted that Shiv Sena Council Presidents were elected even in constituencies where the party does not have an MLA.

"Currently, 62 Shiv Sena Council Presidents have been elected, and we expect this number to reach 70. Notably, 33 of our 'Ladki Bahins' (beloved sisters) have been elected to these posts," he added.

Targeting the opposition, Shinde said that UBT and the MVA had conceded defeat even before the council elections and left their workers in the lurch.

"The people of Maharashtra have ensured that those who stayed home (during their tenure) are now sent home permanently. The number of Shiv Sena Council Presidents alone is higher than the combined strength of all three MVA parties. Our bond with the common man is unbreakable, and it is impossible to defeat Shiv Sena," he asserted.

He expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would emerge victorious in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections as well.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Shinde said, "I answered the opposition's allegations through my work. The state witnessed two and a half years of relentless service, which resulted in the Mahayuti winning 232 seats in the Assembly. Despite opposition to the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, I kept my word. Being recognised as the 'beloved brother' to crores of sisters is my greatest identity."

Recalling the success of the 'Government at Your Doorstep' (Shasan Aaplya Dari) initiative, which benefited 5.5 crore citizens, Deputy CM Shinde announced a new campaign.

“To mark the birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray, the Health Department will launch the 'Health at Your Doorstep' (Arogya Aaplya Dari) initiative,” he said.

