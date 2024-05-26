For SP, mafia was a vote bank, Yogi Adityanath cleaned them up: PM Modi

Mirzapur (UP), May 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that for the Samajwadi Party (SP), the mafia had become a vote bank.

“Yogi Adityanath has cleaned up Uttar Pradesh by doing away with mafia. He has followed my Swachhta Abhiyan. The mafia has vanished,” he said while addressing a rally in Mirzapur on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said that the Hindu month of Jyeshtha was special because the Tuesdays in this month are a celebration of Lord Hanuman.

“This is the first time when Lord Ram will be in his temple and Lord Hanuman will be happiest. This has been possible only because of your vote. June 4 is also a Tuesday when I will be back -- phir ek baar. The six phases of elections have confirmed that Modi will be back for a third term,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the INDIA bloc plans to have five Prime Ministers in five years if they come to power.

“When you build a house, do you change the mason every month? Can you build a strong house in this manner? No one should waste his vote on the INDIA bloc because no one buys shares of a sinking company. You should vote for those who are ready to form a strong government,” he said.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that communalism, casteism and nepotism were the mainstay of the INDIA bloc.

“In UP, SP fielded Yadav candidates only from the family. Samajwadi Party has never followed the rule of law. Mafia was a vote bank for them. These people can go to any limits to appease the vote bank. They want to encroach on the quota of SC/ST and OBC and give their share to Muslims,” he said.

He further said, “In its 2012 assembly manifesto, SP had promised to give quota to Muslims. I belong to most backward castes and I know the pain. The court prevented them from doing so because the constitution does not allow quota on the basis of religion,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment to the people, the Prime minister listed the schemes he had launched for the welfare of all and ended his speech with, “I have washed cups and plates in my childhood. When the sun rises, the lotus blooms and people yearn for a cup of tea.”

The cup-plate is the election symbol of Apna Dal (S) whose Anupriya Patel is contesting the Mirzapur seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor