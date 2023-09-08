"For the nation’s growth, the benefits of the NEP should equally be accessible says, Dr. Keshari Lal Verma

Education brings encouraging improvement to the culture and standards of any society. With significant changes applied through the Right to Education Act, and the National Education Policy, Indian Education has come a long way from the teaching of Vedas-Puranas and Gurukuls to new-age hi-tech learning. National policies support education systems to be more inclusive, innovative, and gender equitable. Innovation in education is a new trend that promotes technology-based learning and also solves any problem in a simple yet creative manner to improve learning. In this regard, Dr. Keshari Lal Verma, Vice Chancellor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University, Navi Mumbai; Former Chairman, Commission for Scientific & Technical Terminology, Govt. of India, Ministry of Education; Former Director, Central Hindi Directorate, Government of India, Ministry of Education; Former Vice Chancellor, Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) talked candidly with Lokmat representative Journalist Anubha on the serious issue of unemployment and the National Education Policy. Talking over the issue of unemployment, Dr. Verma said, “As per the need of the nation, responsible citizens, skilled persons with moral values, integrity, and knowledge should be groomed.” He said that people with a fogyish mindset have linked education with employment. Leaving their interests aside, youth categorize jobs. Despite getting a decent income they find any low-level jobs sub-standard, whereas, with conventional thinking, they want to acquire education-based professions for themselves regardless of low wages.

Dr. Verma further said that for the best utilization of youth’s talent, skill-based professions should be given priority rather than focusing on regular jobs. Everyone has the aptitude and that ability needs to be developed. India has a higher number of young population and they need opportunities. In foreign countries, Indian youth are shining as they get good chances there through their skill and talent.”While discussing how the National education policy will be received by teachers who have ingrained the old school of thought for a long time, Dr. Verma emphasized that the education policy gets accepted after getting approval from experts nationwide. For the appropriate implementation of that policy, institutions should not only train and prepare their teachers/mentors so that they would be equipped with the right kind of practices but also amend the infrastructure and provide facilities as per the requirement of that policy. In the end, he suggested that rather than simply getting a degree, the researcher’s focus needs to do research work that eventually will bring positive change and be beneficial to society. As per the provision of the National Education Policy, Indian regional languages need to be strengthened and in local languages, teaching should be done.