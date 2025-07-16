Forced or lured conversion is illegal, say BJP leaders on Maha to enact anti-conversion law

New Delhi, July 16 (IASN) Maharashtra is preparing to become the 11th state in India to introduce a law against forced religious conversions, drawing strong support from leaders across political lines.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam have welcomed the state government’s move, calling it necessary to curb conversions carried out through inducement or coercion.

"There must be a law against religious conversions. Maharashtra is bringing a stricter law than other states, and it should be implemented across the country," said Shahnawaz Hussain, speaking to IANS.

"It is wrong to convert someone by offering greed or incentives," he added.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam echoed the sentiment, stating that religious conversion has long been a serious concern.

"We live in a free India today where the Constitution has clear provisions on religious freedom. Forced or lured conversions are illegal. Many states have already enacted such laws, and Maharashtra is set to become the eleventh. We welcome this move by the state government," Nirupam added.

"Religious conversion has always been a serious issue in our country. During the period of foreign rule under the Mughals and the British, we did not have the strength to oppose it," Nirupam added.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has formed a committee under the Director General of Police to study anti-conversion laws in other states and prepare a report.

Minister of State for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, announced in the Legislative Council on Monday that a bill will be presented in the winter session based on the committee’s recommendations.

Earlier, on July 9, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had informed the Assembly that the law is being planned to address conversions, particularly in tribal areas, where inducements and coercion are reportedly common.

The proposed legislation is expected to include stricter provisions than similar laws in other states. Once enacted, Maharashtra will join 10 other states which have already implemented anti-conversion laws. The states where the law exists are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor