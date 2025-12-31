Forced religious conversion case: Kerala priest arrested in Nagpur gets conditional bail

Thiruvananthapuram/Nagpur, Dec 31 A Maharashtra court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to a Malayali priest, Father Sudheer of the CSI South Kerala Diocese, and seven others arrested in Nagpur on allegations of forced religious conversion.

The group, which included Father Sudheer's wife Jasmine, was initially detained following complaints lodged by Bajrang Dal activists during a Christmas prayer meeting in Shinkori village, Amravati district.

The arrests sparked tensions as journalists reported that Father Sudheer and his wife had previously faced "threats" from Bajrang Dal members.

The activists had also staged a protest outside the Banod police station, demanding legal action against the priests. Police later registered the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 299, citing charges including "hurting religious sentiments".

Jasmine clarified that no conversions had occurred, and the group had only attended a birthday celebration and Christmas prayers at a friend's residence when the incident occurred.

Following the arrests, V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of the Opposition, expressing strong protest and seeking immediate intervention.

In his letter, Satheesan highlighted that Father Sudheer, a native of Amaravila in Thiruvananthapuram, has been serving in Maharashtra for five years and emphasized that arresting individuals for a peaceful prayer meeting violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, particularly the freedom to profess and practice religion.

He urged authorities to secure the release of all arrested persons and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Father Sudheer and his wife, along with the other arrested individuals, were later granted bail by the local court.

The CSI Church leadership has expressed deep concern over repeated attacks on Christians, sending a delegation to Nagpur to provide legal assistance.

Church authorities also announced plans for protests against the actions of Bajrang Dal activists.

Father Sudheer and his team, who have been working in Amravati for five years, now face a challenging situation as the case proceeds, but the court’s intervention is being seen as a relief.

