Forced to apologise, it was not from my heart: Folk singer Devi on row over Gandhi’s bhajan

Patna, Dec 28 Folk singer Devi, who was forced to publicly apologise following a controversy at an event organised by BJP in Patna, said on Saturday that it was “unwarranted” and not from her heart.

The programme, titled Main Atal Rahunga, was held at Bapu Auditorium in Gandhi Maidan on December 25 to commemorate the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Devi, a renowned folk artist, was invited to perform at the event.

The controversy erupted during Devi's rendition of the popular bhajan Raghupati Raghav Rajaram, Patit Pavan Sitaram. The situation became contentious when she sang the line “Ishwar Allah Tero Naam”, which has historical ties to Mahatma Gandhi's prayer meetings. Some attendees objected to the mention of ‘Allah’, creating a ruckus on stage.

Describing the incident, Devi told IANS, “The atmosphere was fine when I started singing, but as soon as I sang “Ishwar Allah Tero Naam”, some people began protesting and creating a lot of chaos over the inclusion of Allah.”

Following the uproar, Devi was pressured to issue a public apology. Reflecting on the experience, she said, “I didn’t want to apologise, but I was asked to do so. I feel very sad about it.”

“For a few moments, I was unable to understand what was happening. I also got scared. Later, I realised that the issue was with the mention of Allah,” Devi explained.

Attempting to calm the crowd, Devi said she tried to reason with them, assuring them there was nothing objectionable in the song. However, the protests persisted, prompting her to address the audience directly.

“I came among the people and told them that if anything I said hurt you, I want to apologise,” she said.

Devi expressed concern that the situation might escalate into vandalism and that those who had invited her could face backlash. To defuse the tension, she offered an apology, despite feeling it was unwarranted.

“I apologised, but it was not from my heart because there was no need for it. I only apologised to pacify what I thought was a group of irrational people,” Devi said.

Reflecting on the cultural values of India, she emphasised the inclusivity of Hinduism and the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-- the world as one family.

“This is the culture of India. Hinduism accepts everyone. But if someone had a problem with 'Allah,' I apologised for that too,” she remarked, reiterating her belief in unity and mutual respect while expressing dismay over the incident.

Devi explained that she chose to perform “Raghupati Raghav Rajaram” independently, considering it an apt tribute given its association with Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals are rooted in unity and harmony.

“No one asked me to sing this song. I selected it myself because it is Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan, and I felt it was perfect for the occasion,” she said.

However, her performance took an unexpected turn when the line “Ishwar Allah Tero Naam” triggered a 10-minute ruckus.

Devi recounted that people on the stage tried to pacify the protestors, with BJP leader Ashwini Choubey intervening to calm the situation. After her apology, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” were raised to restore order.

Despite her efforts to defuse the situation, Devi expressed disappointment with the leaders present. “I think the big leaders should have come forward and clarified that there was nothing wrong with this bhajan. The people protesting were creating a ruckus for no reason,” she said.

Devi reflected on the irony of being honoured with the ‘Vishisht Atal Samman’ at the same event where she faced backlash for a song that she and many others have sung since childhood.

“This song, which speaks of uniting people and conveys such a positive message, is now being protested against -- it’s shocking. It makes me feel these protestors are irrational and ignorant,” she remarked.

Devi identified the protestors as members of the ‘Hindu Putra Sangathan’ and called for action against such groups.

“It is not right to protest against a song associated with Mahatma Gandhi. I will continue singing such songs in the future,” she asserted, reiterating her commitment to spreading messages of peace and unity through her music.

