'Forced To Convert and Raped Multiple Times': Karnataka Survivor’s Shocking Revelation Gives New Twist to Changur Baba Case

The case of Changur Baba from Uttar Pradesh has ignited nationwide controversy after the Yogi Adityanath government initiated strict action against him. He is accused of forcefully converting thousands of Hindu girls to Islam through threats, violence, and manipulation. In response, authorities demolished his lavish mansion and began seizing all his assets. Reports reveal that Changur’s operations extended beyond Uttar Pradesh, with a wide-reaching network across multiple states. A victim from Karnataka has now come forward, alleging that Changur and his associates forced her to convert and repeatedly raped her, despite her earlier complaint receiving no police attention.

Karnataka Survivor Details Horrific Abuse and Forced Conversion

The Karnataka woman, who remained silent due to fear, has now spoken out following the state’s action against Changur Baba. She recounted being threatened and beaten before being forcibly taken to Saudi Arabia, where she was repeatedly raped and made to convert to Islam. She has appealed directly to CM Yogi Adityanath, urging him to protect Hindu women from such exploitation. According to her, Hindu men were also victimized. If they refused to convert, Changur allegedly filed false criminal cases against them. Despite filing a written complaint at the Saharanpur police station earlier, no action was taken until now.

Also Read: Will Mumbai Central Soon Be Known by a New Name? CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds

Changur's Network Allegedly Linked to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan

Investigations reveal that Changur Baba operated a vast network with more than 500 agents in Saudi Arabia. Victims claim he trafficked Hindu girls to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and other Muslim-majority countries under the guise of religious conversions. A woman from Auraiya alleged that even a leader from the Samajwadi Party was involved in this network. The same victim stated that Changur had recently begun operations in Faridabad as well. As more survivors come forward, a disturbing pattern is emerging - one of systematic abuse, trafficking, and radicalization carried out over several years under religious pretense.

Foreign Funding, Radical Intentions, and a Growing Probe

According to media reports and victim statements, Changur Baba received massive funding from Pakistan, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and other countries. He initially earned a living selling rings but soon turned to orchestrating forced religious conversions as a business and ideological revenge. His ultimate goal, as suggested by one survivor, was to take "revenge for Ayodhya" by converting Hindu girls. Authorities have now arrested him, and a detailed probe is underway. As the investigation progresses, layers of his dark operations are being uncovered, suggesting deep-rooted foreign links, radical ideologies, and a larger conspiracy that goes beyond one individual.