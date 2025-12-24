'Forced to pay lawyers' fee & fight legal case': Deve Gowda on writ petition filed by K'taka govt in Supreme Court on BMIC project

Bengaluru, Dec 24 Former Prime Minister and JD-S Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda said on Wednesday that a writ petition related to the Bengaluru–Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project has been filed by the Karnataka government in the Supreme Court, and he has been made a party to the case as well.

Speaking at a press conference at the state party office -- JP Bhavan in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said that the state Government, some farmers, and himself have been included as parties in the petition.

"Even at this age, I am forced to pay lawyers' fees and fight cases in court," he added while expressing his displeasure at the Karnataka government.

It can be noted that Deve Gowda is 92-years-old.

The former Prime Minister said that when he was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah was the Finance Minister.

The BMIC project had the concurrence of the Finance Department, and an MoU was signed at that time, Deve Gowda added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is fully aware of all the details of that agreement, the former Prime Minister said.

He added that the project pertained to four districts, including Bengaluru city, Mandya and Mysuru.

The agreement involved the construction of five townships and concrete roads, the former Prime Minister said.

"Even at this age, I am being compelled to pay lawyers' fees and fight legal battles in court. Around Rs 55 lakh is being paid to legal consultants in the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) company matter," Deve Gowda added.

"Despite the presence of the state Government's Advocate General and legal advisers, another legal consultant has been appointed specifically for the NICE company issue," he said while criticising the move.

"I still have the determination to fight. I have the strength to struggle," he asserted.

The former Prime Minister remarked sarcastically that the present Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shows boundless sympathy for the poor.

As many as seven or eight people are functioning with Cabinet rank within the Chief Minister's Office itself, this he said, reflects the style of their governance.

Deve Gowda said there is no use in the state Government blaming the Central government for every issue as nothing can be achieved by doing so.

"When Siddaramaiah was the Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh was the Finance Minister at the Centre. When letters were written seeking waiver of penal interest on farmers' loans, as promised in his party's manifesto, neither Manmohan Singh, nor the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, nor NABARD agreed to it," the former Prime Minister added.

He said that the joint session of Parliament will begin on January 30, and even before that, between January 23 and 25, the party will organise one convention each in the Hassan and Bagalkote regions.

The conventions will highlight the failures of the state government, including its failure to continue the pro-people programmes implemented during former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's tenure, Deve Gowda added.

Reacting to Congress leaders criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the change in the name of the MGNREGA scheme, Deve Gowda said he knows very well how much respect the Congress actually showed towards Mahatma Gandhi when it was in power.

Legislative Council member T.N. Javarai Gowda, former members K.A. Tippeswamy, Choudareddy Thoopalli and others were also present.

