"Forced to run from pillar to post to get justice": Wrestlers in petition to SC

New Delhi [India], April 25 : In a petition filed by wrestlers in the Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan, said that they are being forced to run from pillar to post to get justice.

"The attitude of the police was shockingly rude towards the complainants and this is a grave injustice and a clear violation of their basic human rights", stated the wrestlers in the petition.

The petition further stated that the police has taken the complaints and did not even issue a formal receipt of the complaint.

"As per print media, it is in circulation that the accused in fact has been given clean-chit in the matter and the committee report is lying at the Ministry of Sports and despite requests the report is not being made public", the wrestlers further stated in the petition.

The wrestlers also added that even after being sexually, emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited by the accused and his close aids on numerous occasions, the Petitioners along with other wrestlers mustered up the courage to raise their voices before the appropriate authority against such acts and sat on protest (dharna) at Jantar Mantar seeking appropriate action against the perpetrators.

Pursuant to the same, the Ministry of Sports in the wake of such allegations against the accused person, vide Public Notice dated January 23, 2023, decided to constitute a 5 - member oversight committee to investigate the allegations on the receipt of the complaints received on the behest of the Petitioners.

The oversight committee took note of the allegations, and the statements of the victims were recorded. However, it is distressing to know that despite the committee being formed, no concrete steps have been taken to address this critical issue, the petition said.

"Petitioners are the Women wrestlers of this country who have dedicated their lives to bringing great pride to this nation through their constant hard work and dedication. But unfortunately, these female Olympians are being subjected to sexual harassment by individuals who are taking advantage of their vulnerable positions", the petitioners said.

The petition said, "The accused person, in this case, is an influential person and is misusing the process of law to evade justice and further mpulating the legal system and obstructing justice."

Despite filing complaints which ex-facie disclose the commission of a cognizable offence, the Delhi Police in complete disregard of the law laid down by the Constitutional Bench of the top Court has failed to register FIRS against the persons accused, the petition said.

"In spite of the lapse of 3 days i.e., from 21.04.2023 to 24.04.2023, no conclusive action has been taken by the Delhi Police. This clearly depicts a sad state of affairs and a clear violation of human rights. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of all citizens," The plea said.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the wrestler's plea and issued notice to Delhi Police, asking the police to file a reply to the petition. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor