Foreign-based gangster's operative arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 30 Punjab Police have arrested gangster Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal, an operative of a foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa Mohanwalia, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

“Gangster Jassa Happowal was wanted in at least six murder cases, including the double-murder of a mother and daughter, which took place in Bhojowal village in Jalandhar Rural last month, and other heinous crimes,” he said.

The accused had also put kerosene on the bodies and faces of both deceased women before setting them ablaze.

Police teams have also recovered two pistols along with two magazines and 10 cartridges from their possession.

Yadav said following inputs that Jassa Happowal on directions of his foreign-based handlers was hatching a conspiracy to execute three-four target killings, teams from Counter Intelligence Jalandhar devised a plan and arrested him after intercepting his motorcycle on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Navjot Singh Mahal said during questioning Jassa Happowal confessed to be involved in six murder cases and other criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, car-jacking and looting.

