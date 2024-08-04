Foreign delegates at ICEA hail India's agricultural growth story

New Delhi, Aug 3 The overseas participants at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE), which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday, have hailed India's agricultural potential and its overall growth story.

The event saw participation from distinguished international delegates who praised India's agricultural achievements and innovations.

Addressing the conference at the National Agricultural Science Centre Complex, PM Modi said that India has emerged as a food surplus country with a robust agriculture sector and is ready to share its experience to help solve the global problem of hunger and malnutrition amid the challenges posed by climate change.

The ICAE is being attended by delegates from 75 countries.

Hasmin, a delegate from Bangladesh, praised India's standing in the global agricultural scenario, saying the country has been a leading producer of many agricultural items.

"India is not just a leading producer of milk and spices but other products as well. This proves how hardworking the country's farmers are," she told IANS.

Hasmin also highlighted the importance of blending traditional agricultural practices with modern technologies to achieve optimal outcomes. She underlined that India's diverse ecosystems and agricultural education infrastructure play a crucial role in its agricultural success.

Kenyan delegate Dodo Makwal, while applauding India's agricultural growth, praised PM Modi's address and acknowledged India's significant advancements in the agricultural sector.

"India is rapidly developing in agriculture, and the research being conducted here is commendable," he said, noting India's role in supplying food to other countries through its traditional agricultural growth.

Sobren, a Japanese delegate, praised India's ability to produce and export a variety of agricultural products.

"India has a large population, and the opportunities arising from this conference are immense. We aim to enhance agriculture not only for companies, but also for farmers," she said.

Sobren also emphasised the importance of collaboration between India and other countries to leverage traditional systems and modern technologies.

Further praising India's cultural and religious traditions, noting their positive impact on the country's strength, the Japanese delegate said: "I have Indian colleagues at my university back in Japan. They are smart and might return to India to apply their knowledge. Your Prime Minister is a good man, and I am happy to see him (in person) today."

The ICAE aims to foster collaboration among agricultural departments and international organisations, promoting the exchange of ideas and innovations to improve global agricultural practices.

