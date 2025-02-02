Foreign devotees happy with Yogi govt’s arrangements at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 2 Devotees from across the world are expected to throng the grand Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on the occasion of Basant Panchmi’s Amrit Snan on Monday (February 3).

Some devotees from Italy have come to Prayagraj especially to participate in Amrit Snan. News agency IANS spoke to some devotees from Europe. Foreign devotees expressed their happiness with the arrangements made by the Yogi government here.

A devotee from Italy said, "I feel very good coming here. This city is very nice. I have come to Maha Kumbh with some of my friends. My experience of coming here is very wonderful. I am definitely feeling very good. I have come here to participate in Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami."

A photographer from Italy said that he had come to take pictures of Maha Kumbh. “While roaming in Kumbh, I got a chance to meet some people. Indian people are very good, especially the people of Prayagraj. The atmosphere here is very good. I like the diversity of India. I have attended five Kumbh Melas so far, but this is the best among them,” he added.

A devotee from Britain said, "I am very happy. This is a very special place. It feels quite magical. Very, very nice, a lovely experience. People are very sweet, people are very kind. It has been wonderful, we have been here for almost two weeks and people are very friendly. We have met the best people of our life here."

Another devotee from Britain said, “The experience of bathing in the river Ganga here is very good. I think India is the best country. People here talk very well.”

The Maha Kumbh, one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism, is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with crores of pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The festival, celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm, began on January 13 with the 'Amrit Snan' and will conclude on February 26 (Maha Shivratri).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor