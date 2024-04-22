Foreign diplomats get a taste of BJP's campaign blitz during visit to Jodhpur

Jodhpur, April 22 Getting a first-hand insight into the election campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a seven-member delegation of diplomats from various missions in India is currently on a visit to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

During the three-day trip which began on Monday, the delegation -- comprising diplomatic representatives from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, and Suriname -- will experience the BJP's campaign blitz in the desert state.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP's foreign affairs department, said that similar delegations have successfully experienced the party's campaigns during the state elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in 2022, as well as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in November 2023.

The activity is part of the 'Know BJP' initiative launched by party President J.P. Nadda last month on the occasion of the party's 43rd foundation day.

Chauthaiwale said the party plans to hold similar trips for foreign delegates during the upcoming phases of the general elections.

On Saturday, Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, also had a close look at India's election process during a trip to Kerala.

"Enjoyed taking a look at campaigning in Thiruvananthapuram - colourful, vibrant, and loud! Also my chats with many Keralites, who are all so proud of India’s electoral system," he posted on X.

