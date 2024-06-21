Foreign diplomats hail Yoga as priceless gift from India to entire humanity

New Delhi, June 21 Several diplomats serving their respective missions in India joined the International Day of Yoga celebrations with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday.

The diplomatic community hailed Yoga as a priceless gift from India to entire humanity.

"Yoga is one of the many precious treasures and heritages given by India to the world. Yoga literally means to join, and its celebration is a celebration of our common humanity. These days yoga is also very popular in Russia," said Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India.

May-Elin Stener, the Norwegian Ambassador to India and Sri Lanka, who started practising Yoga while serving at Norway's mission at the United Nations in New York - and is currently mastering the headstand - says that she completely agrees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

"Thank you Dr S Jaishankar for the Yoga session this 10th International Yoga Day. Happy Yoga day to everyone and congratulations to India on giving Yoga to the world and creating great enthusiasm," said the Ambassador after attending the Yoga session organised by the Indian government on Friday.

Several missions also organised Yoga sessions at their respective Embassies which saw the participation of several enthusiastic people.

"Few things are as universal and yet as personal as Yoga. It is highly introspective and at the same time, it connects us as mindful human beings. This morning, me & my team had a wonderful session in the garden of my residence. Happy International Yoga Day to everyone!" posted Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said that she was "delighted" to be celebrating International Yoga Day with EAM Jaishankar in Delhi.

"As we joined Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar to mark International Yoga Day 2024, I discover British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron effortlessly holds a double lotus," Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott posted on X along with several photographs of the session.

Marking the International Day of Yoga, staff members of the Embassy of France in India gathered for a session in the spirit of this year's theme, 'Yoga for self and society'.

Sporting T-shirts in the French tricolour, the participants enthusiastically performed 'asanas' in an hour-long session under the guidance of a yoga coach.

"The morning practice was also a celebration of well-being at the workplace and a moment of camaraderie among colleagues," stated the Embassy.

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong also took to social media, mentioning Yoga's growing popularity in the country.

"Greetings on the International Yoga Day! As a peaceful and harmonious sport, it become popular in China. Many Chinese, including women in their 60s and 70s in some villages, can easily do handstands, splits, and lower backs. My colleagues are also fond of it. Take a look!" he said while posting photographs of several Chinese citizens doing various Yoga postures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor