Foreign diplomats highlight Hindi's rising global prominence and recognition

New Delhi, Sep 14 Several foreign diplomats posted in India extended their warm greetings on Hindi Diwas on Saturday, highlighting the richness and cultural value of Hindi and Indian languages.

The Australian High Commission in India shared a video of its diplomat, Tom who spoke in Hindi and shared his experience of how learning the language has eased his stay in India.

"Namaste! My name is Tom and I am a Hindi-language diplomat at the Australian High Commission in Delhi. Knowing regional language has helped me a lot in my work in India," the diplomat said in a video posted on X.

The video showed the diplomat, requesting a meeting between the Australian High Commissioner and a Union Minister while having a conversation in Hindi. In the clip, he also hummed a Hindi song and interacted with the canteen staff and an auto driver in Hindi.

The French Embassy in India also shared a video of their new spokesperson, Orlic who praised India's rich-unique cultural diversity and said that he is learning Hindi to connect better with the locals.

"Namaste! I am the new spokesperson of the French Embassy in India and also the head of the Press and Communications department of the French Embassy in India. I wish all Hindi speaking people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas," Orlic said in the video.

"I look forward to meeting and interacting with you virtually and in person. I have started to learn Hindi to better connect with you., but we will also communicate in other Indian languages in celebration of India's rich and unique cultural diversity. See you soon. Namaste," he said.

The Israeli Embassy also shared a video of their diplomats trying their hand at some famous dialogues from Hindi movies and series.

Some of the dialogues featured in the meeting were "Bol wo rahe hain, par shabd humare hain" from '3 Idiots', "rehne do tumse nah ho payega" from 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and "wo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai" from 'Stree'.

The British High Commission in India also extended greetings on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas'.

"UK-India relations are important," the British High Commission in India posted on X. The language of all the latest news highlighting the UK-India bilateral relations and milestones achieved was in Hindi on the High Commission's website on Saturday.

Embassies of Lithuania and Ukraine also extended greetings on Hindi Diwas with their diplomats reciting 'Agneepath' - a famous poem of Harivansh Rai Bachchan - in a video posted on X by the Embassy of Lithuania to India.

