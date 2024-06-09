Foreign envoys at PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony laud culmination of India's 'impressive' electoral process

New Delhi, June 9 Soaking up the vibrant atmosphere while attending the historic swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday, top diplomats from several countries lauded the magnificent culmination of India's impressive electoral process.

"True honour attending the oath-taking ceremony of the new government. A culmination of an impressive electoral process in the world's largest democracy. Wishing the new government success in leading India to even greater achievements. Israel stands with India. Jai Hind," Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, posted on X.

Ambassador Gilon, who had earlier said that India's holding the world's largest election was a triumph of democracy, also posted several photographs and videos from the event from his social media account.

Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wing to India took a photograph with the flags of both nations before leaving for the swearing-in-ceremony.

"On my way to the NDA 3.0 and Modi 3.0 swearing in ceremony. The people of India have spoken. May the Gods bless India with peace and prosperity," he said and also posted photographs from the event.

Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane stated that he had also attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first swearing-in-ceremony in 2014.

"Ready for the swearing-in-ceremony of the Prime Minister of India and the Union Council Ministers 2024. Attended the same in 2014," he posted on X before leaving for Rashtrapati Bhawan.

May-Elin Stener, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, also took to social media, congratulating India on completing the world's largest democratic election.

"Representing Norway at swearing in of new Indian govt led by Narendra Modi. We look forward to continuing strong and robust bilateral relations in areas including blue economy, energy, trade, investments, environment, climate and more!" she posted on X.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron termed it an "honour" to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"An honour to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet at Rashtrapati Bhawan," said Cameron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive swearing-in ceremony was also attended by leaders from the neighbouring countries.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay were present at the venue as PM Modi and the Council of Ministers were administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also attend a banquet hosted by President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after the ceremony.

