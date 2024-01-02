Foreign mercenaries from Myanmar might be involved in attacks on security forces: Manipur CM

Imphal, Jan 2 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday said that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar might be involved in the attacks on security forces in the border town of Moreh.

Since Saturday (December 30), 10 Manipur police commandos and a Border security Force (BSF) trooper have been injured in different incidents of attacks by suspected Kuki militants at Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The injured security personnel are currently undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Imphal.

After visiting the injured security personnel at RIMS, the Chief Minister said that the militants were "using sophisticated weapons" and the security forces were countering them.

"Foreign mercenaries from Myanmar might be involved in the attacks on security forces," he told the media and called upon the people to identify the enemies of Manipur and to face them unitedly.

Singh said that additional security forces have been sent, and massive search operations were underway to nab the militants.

"We have taken all necessary measures to counter such extremist activities," he said, adding that the state government has been maintaining a close co-ordination with the Central government, and the counter insurgency operations are being conducted jointly by state and Central security forces.

Singh also conveyed the government's firm commitment to the people, saying it would not succumb to such threats and pressure, and take necessary measures to counter such insurgency activities.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also visited Raj Medicity Hospital and met those injured during an attack at Lilong in Thoubal district on Monday.

Stating that Manipur has been passing through a very crucial period, the Chief Minister questioned the rationality in inciting hatred and fighting among the people instead of unitedly facing those who are trying hard to break the state apart.

He further reiterated his stance to come out strongly against anyone taking the law into their own hands, and said that the government would not remain silent and take action against anyone taking the law into their own hands.

These elements should be held responsible if the government takes any stringent action, the Chief Minister said.

Urging people against taking the law in their own hands, the Chief Minister requested the people to inform or complain to the concerned authorities if they find anything suspicious so that the authorities can take necessary action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor