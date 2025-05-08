Foreign Ministers of Two Pakistani Allies Visit India After 'Operation Sindoor', Meet EAM Jaishankar

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, foreign diplomats from Saudi Arabia and Iran have visited India. On Thursday, May 8, Saudi Minister Adel Al-Jubeir met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss measures for de-escalating the situation between the two neighbouring countries.

A good meeting with @AdelAljubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia this morning.



Shared India’s perspectives on firmly countering terrorism.



🇮🇳 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/GGTfItZ3If — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2025

Al-Jubeir's visit comes as bilateral relations have worsened following India's surgical strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). After the meeting, Jaishankar posted on social media, “Met with Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir of Saudi Arabia this morning. Discussed our joint efforts in combating terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also arrived in India around midnight on a pre-scheduled visit. During their discussions, Jaishankar reportedly told Araghchi, “Our intention is not to escalate the situation, but if there is a military attack on us, India will retaliate with full force.”

Also Read | Pakistan Alleges India Used Israel-Made Harop MK 2 Drones in 'Operation Sindoor', Shares Debris Photos.

My opening remarks at the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting.



🇮🇳 🇮🇷

https://t.co/8olxveKYbz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2025

The Indian Army launched missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan at midnight on Tuesday in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The targets included Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Muridke, a Lashkar-e-Taiba base. Around 100 militants are reported to have been killed in the strikes.