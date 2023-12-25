Foreign-origin cigarettes, drugs valued at Rs 3.66cr seized in Mizoram; 2 held

Aizawl, Dec 24 The security forces have seized foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 2.38 crore and one lakh methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 1.28 crore in separate raids in Mizoram, an official said here on Sunday.

Two drug peddlers -- Litan Nama (28) and Jakir Hussain (23), who hailed from Tripura, were arrested and their vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio used for transportation of the contraband, was also seized.

Officials said that the Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force seized the foreign-origin cigarettes packed in 109 cases, suspected to have been illegally imported from neighbouring Myanmar. The seizure was made in Mizoram's Champhai district.

In another operation, the Excise and Narcotics Department officials seized one lakh methamphetamine tablets at Khatla locality in Aizawl and arrested Litan and Jakir.

