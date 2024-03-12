Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra gets six-month extension

New Delhi, March 12 The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved an extension in service for Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Accordingly, the extension has been granted for six months, and will last till October 31, 2024.

An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS:1988) as Foreign Secretary for six months beyond 30.04.2024 that is up to 31.10.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in public interest, in terms of the provisions of FR 56 (d)."

An IFS officer of the 1988 batch, Vinay Kwatra was scheduled to retire on April 30 this year, which has now been extended till October 31.

