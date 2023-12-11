Foreign tourist arrivals surge in Jan-Sept

New Delhi, Dec 11 There has been a sharp increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting India during 2023 with the numbers shooting up to 6.3 million during the eight-month period between January and September, compared to 6.44 million for the entire year in 2022, according to figures tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The foreign exchange earnings from tourism jumped to Rs 1,66, 660 crore during Jan-Sept this year compared to Rs 1,39,935 crore for the full year in 2022.

India had recorded as many as 10.93 million foreign tourist arrivals in pre-Covid 2019 after which there was a sudden collapse in the tourist trade due to the pandemic.

Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that his ministry is promoting India as a holistic destination to increase the country’s share of the global tourism market.

The government has drawn up an integrated marketing and promotional strategy, and a synergised campaign in association with the travel trade, state governments and Indian Missions.

The government continuously engages with industry experts and other relevant stakeholders and take their suggestions and feedback for promotion of varied tourism products of India. In order to boost visitor arrival, the Ministry of Tourism has declared “Incredible India! Visit India Year 2023", he added.

In order to increase the footfall of international tourists, the Ministry of Tourism participated in various international travel fairs in 2023, such as FITUR 2023 in Madrid, ITB Berlin, Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai, and IMEX in Frankfurt.

Apart from this, the ministry also attended fairs in Japan, Singapore, London and Moscow to hardsell India as a tourist destination.

