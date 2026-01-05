Foreign tourist footfall rises as Tripura accelerates tourism infra development: CM Saha

Agartala, Jan 5 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Monday, criticised the previous CPI (M)-led Left Front government for "neglecting and destroying" the tourism sector and said that a series of policy decisions and infrastructure initiatives taken by the present BJP government have resulted in a rise in foreign tourist footfall in the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the development of the Tripura Heritage Village and Sangeet Experience under the Union Tourism Ministry's Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, along with the establishment of an amusement park at Sachindranagar in West Tripura's Jirania.

Chief Minister Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly highlighted Tripura's development at national platforms.

"During his recent public meeting in West Bengal, the Prime Minister mentioned Tripura's progress three to four times. Recently, Tripura's success was highlighted during a meeting of Chief Secretaries (of all states) chaired by the Prime Minister," he added.

He said that after Sikkim, Tripura has recorded an increase in foreign tourist arrivals and is steadily improving across multiple development parameters.

"Tripura stands second in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth as well as per capita income in the Northeastern states. NITI Aayog has also declared Tripura a front-runner state," the Chief Minister added.

Taking a swipe at the previous Left Front regime, Chief Minister Saha said that the Left Front, which governed the state for 35 years, never conducted Bhoomi Pujan ceremonies.

"They did not believe in such traditions, whereas our government believes in development in harmony with nature. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are working towards building a new India and a new Tripura," he asserted.

The Chief Minister said the state government is simultaneously focusing on infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism development, strengthening Self-Help Groups, and empowering women through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative.

"The BJP government is working solely for the welfare of the people, without politicising development," he added.

Chief Minister Saha said the people of Sachindranagar (in West Tripura district) would directly benefit from the tourism projects, with facilities such as log huts, homestays, and other amenities planned in the area.

He also said that events like the 'Unity Promo Fest' have promoted unity and increased awareness about Tripura's Janajati (tribal) culture and traditions.

"Artists from outside the state are helping promote Tripura at the national level. We are also framing new policies to support tea gardens. The quality of tea produced here is very good, and tourism projects will help sustain the tea industry as well," the Chief Minister added.

Further criticising the Left Front, CM Saha said the previous government failed to recognise tourism as an industry.

"After we came to power, we proved that tourism is an industry. The Prime Minister has stressed the need to develop innovative tourist destinations in every state," he added.

Chief Minister Saha said that the Tripura government is contemplating the introduction of a dedicated Tourist Police force to ensure the safety and security of visitors at key tourism centres.

The proposed Tourist Police personnel may be formed from among personnel of the special executives subject to legal feasibility, the Chief Minister added.

He said that the 51 Hindu Shakti Peethas under construction at Banduar in Tripura's Gomati district would emerge as a major spiritual tourism centre and attract a large number of tourists in the coming days.

"Our government is working for all sections of society, including 'Jaati' (non-tribals) and 'Janajati' (tribals) communities, whereas the CPI (M) followed a policy of divide and rule. During their tenure, industries shut down and unrest prevailed across the state," CM Saha added.

State Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Tourism Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, Tourism Director Prasant Badal Negi, and other senior officials were present at the event.

--IANS

sc/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor