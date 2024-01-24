Foreign tourist robbed at Vizag beach

Visakhapatnam, Jan 24 A foreign tourist was robbed by three unidentified men at Yarada beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, police said.

The 24-year-old Swiss man was trekking at Yarada when the unidentified persons targeted him.

Noah Ellis complained to police that the three men hit him in the abdomen and snatched his mobile phone. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

