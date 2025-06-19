'Foreign varsities establishing campuses in the country': Education Minister on India's growing might

Jaipur, June 19 Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan was in Jaipur on Thursday to attend two key events -- the 9th Convocation Ceremony of the Central University of Rajasthan, and the inauguration of a lecture hall complex at Manipal University in Jaipur.

Presiding as the Chief Guest at the 9th Convocation Ceremony of the Central University of Rajasthan, Pradhan emphasised the value of lifelong learning, stating: “Convocation is not an end, but a significant milestone in the continuous journey of education.”

Congratulating the 1,693 graduating students from Integrated M.Sc, B.Tech, B.Sc, and Diploma programmes, the minister reminded them that earning a degree is not only an academic milestone but also a call to action for nation-building and social responsibility. Highlighting the transformative vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he noted that the policy advocates for multidisciplinary, skill-based, and employment-oriented education.

He further revealed that to foster global academic collaboration, several foreign universities are now setting up campuses in India, with eight institutions already operational.

Pradhan praised Rajasthan’s rich intellectual legacy and its consistent performance in competitive exams like JEE and NEET, calling the state a “timeless cradle of knowledge, science, art, literature, and thought.”

He urged students to preserve this legacy with a modern, innovative spirit. As India positions itself as the world’s fourth-largest economy, the minister stressed the importance of leveraging the innovation, skills, and leadership potential of the youth to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Pradhan concluded his address by invoking the ancient Indian ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- “the world is one family” -- and reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a global provider of solutions for humanity.

The convocation also saw the inauguration of several university infrastructure projects and the laying of foundation stones for future facilities.

The event was attended by Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Prof. Anand Bhalerao, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Rajasthan, along with other dignitaries, faculty members, and students.

In another event on the same day, Pradhan inaugurated a state-of-the-art lecture hall complex at Manipal University Jaipur.

He praised the new facility, describing it as world-class and conducive to a modern learning environment, and congratulated the university's academic community on this achievement.

The minister commended Manipal University for effectively blending India’s timeless cultural heritage with modern educational values.

Referring again to NEP 2020, he emphasised that India's ancient knowledge systems are now being meaningfully integrated into the contemporary academic framework, fostering a sense of rooted-ness and national pride among students.

Calling Rajasthan a symbol of India’s glorious past, Minister Pradhan said it must now become a beacon of a future-ready and developed India.

He envisioned institutions like Manipal University evolving into centers of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, transforming students into job creators rather than job seekers.

Expressing confidence in the university's potential, the minister said Manipal University Jaipur is well-positioned to address both local and global challenges, and can make significant contributions to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Encouraging the university’s leadership, Minister Pradhan recommended the establishment of a dedicated research park to further boost its culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, reinforcing its ambition to become a premier research-driven institution.

