Foreigner arrested with amphetamine worth Rs 10 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 A 35-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for supplying drugs in the national capital and 70 grams of amphetamine worth Rs 10 lakhs was recovered from his possession, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Kenneth Unadike a.k.a Ken, a resident of Lagos, Nigeria

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that police are regularly keeping an eye on drug-peddlers/suppliers etc. and taking regular & stern action against them.

"Recently, specific input was received by the police team regarding the selling of illegal drugs in the area of Mohan Garden. As per information, the team reached near Delight Public School, Vipin Garden, Mohan Garden, New Delhi where one foreign national came from Shani Bazar Road, Vipin Garden, Mohan Garden and went towards Government Ayurvedic Dispensary, Near Delight Public School, Vipin Garden and started waiting for someone," said the DCP.

"He was apprehended and on inquiry, he revealed his identity as Kenneth Unadike. During his search, white coloured plastic polythene containing white colour substance was recovered from his possession, which upon checking with the Field testing kit, was found to be Amphetamine, weighing 70 gm," said the DCP.

"Accordingly, a case under section of NDPS Act was registered at Mohan Garden police station. Further investigation is being carried out to unearth the syndicate of illegal business of drugs," the DCP added.

