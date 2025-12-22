Forensic report deals blow to Kerala Police case against actor Shine Tom Chacko

Kochi, Dec 22 The police have suffered a major setback in the high-profile narcotics case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko, after a forensic report failed to establish that he had consumed drugs, significantly weakening the prosecution’s claims in a case that triggered widespread public debate across Kerala.

The forensic findings, which came out on Monday morning, could not confirm drug use by the actor, contradicting the police’s earlier assertions that Shine Tom Chacko and a friend had consumed narcotic substances after checking into a hotel room in Kochi.

The case had gained prominence following dramatic visuals and reports of the actor allegedly fleeing the hotel room during a surprise inspection by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

The incident, which occurred in April as part of the police’s Operation D-Hunt, had created a political and social stir, with intense media scrutiny and public discussion around drug abuse in the film industry.

Acting on a tip-off that narcotics were being used in the actor’s room, a DANSAF team reached a private hotel in Ernakulam North. Police later claimed that Shine Tom Chacko escaped by jumping through a window from his third-floor room after learning of the team’s arrival.

Following the incident, the actor was questioned for several hours by the police.

However, the latest forensic report now casts serious doubt on the core allegation of drug consumption, dealing a blow to the case narrative built by the investigators.

Shine Tom Chacko had earlier also been linked to the hybrid cannabis case in Alappuzha, but the Excise Department later clarified that he had no direct connection with the seizure.

He was summoned only to clarify financial transactions with Taslima, the woman arrested in that case.

During questioning, Shine stated that he does not use hybrid cannabis and admitted to having previously used methamphetamine.

He also told officials that he had voluntarily sought treatment at a de-addiction centre, even postponing film shoots as part of his rehabilitation.

The actor was subsequently shifted to a de-addiction centre under the Excise Department’s de-addiction programme.

He has consistently denied having any drug-related dealings with Taslima, a claim he reiterated during multiple rounds of questioning.

With the forensic report now failing to support the police’s central allegation, the case is expected to face closer legal scrutiny in the days ahead, even as questions are raised over investigative lapses in a matter that attracted enormous public attention.

