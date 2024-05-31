Forest department bans devotees from visiting Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore

Chennai, May 31 The Tamil Nadu forest department has banned devotees from visiting the Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore district due to adverse weather conditions.

The move comes as the southwest monsoon is about to commence in a few days.

Velliangiri hill trekking is an arduous journey of 6 km, climbing seven mountains to reach the top of the seventh hill to worship Lord Shiva in Swayambhu (self-manifested) form. The top of the hills where the self-manifested form of Lord Shiva is present is at a height of 1850 m.

Earlier this year, the Madras High Court had allowed the pilgrims to climb the hill from February till June following a petition from a devotee seeking the withdrawal of the ban by the Tamil Nadu forest department.

Nine people have lost their lives since the trekking was allowed by the Madras High Court this year.

A senior official of the Coimbatore district administration while speaking to IANS said, "It's a very tough and arduous task to climb the seven mountains to reach the top. Those who do not workout regularly will face many difficulties during the trek."

Ramesh Gounder, who climbed the seven hills in March, 2024, told IANS that it was one of the toughest treks he had undertaken and added that regular workouts and perfect fitness are musts for climbing the hills.

He also advised people above 50 not to undertake the trekking to Veliangiri hills.

