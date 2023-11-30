Forest scam: ED searches premises of former minister in Punjab

New Delhi, Nov 30 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations in Punjab, including the premises of former Congress Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, in connection with the alleged forest scam.

An ED source said that the agency teams are searching the premises of Dharamsot and a contractor.

However, the ED officials are tight-lipped on the developments.

Earlier the central agency had questioned Dharamsot, who was the forest minister in the state.

The alleged multi-crore forest scam was earlier probed by the Vigilance Bureau in Punjab and the ED case of money laundering is based on that.

