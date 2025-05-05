Forex reserves expose Pakistan's Bankruptcy vs India's Boom, says Amit Malviya

New Delhi, May 5 BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday highlighted the weakness of Pakistan’s economy, citing the meagre $15 billion in total foreign exchange reserves that the country has, in sharp contrast to India’s massive forex kitty of $688 billion.

“Forex reserves tell the tale: Pakistan’s Bankruptcy vs India’s Boom,” Malviya posted on X.

“How long will it take for Pakistan’s tiny billions to disappear? Several Indian conglomerates, both public and private, have turnovers many times greater than $15 Bn,” said the national in charge of the BJP’s Information and Technology department.

“Pakistan can’t feed its people, yet its Generals, both serving and retired, are busy dreaming of becoming Ghazis,” Malviya remarked.

Meanwhile, global ratings agency Moody’s on Monday said it sees India's macroeconomic conditions as remaining stable even if tensions with Pakistan rise after the horrific terror attack at Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were shot dead.

However, sustained escalation in tensions with India would likely hit Pakistan’s economy and hamper the government’s ongoing fiscal consolidation goals, the Moody's report states.

The report also points out that amid heightened geopolitical posturing, further flare-ups could impair access to external financing and put additional pressure on Pakistan’s foreign-exchange reserves — which, at just over $15 billion, remain far below what is required to meet external debt obligations in the coming years.

In contrast, India’s reserves are robust, exceeding $688 billion. The macroeconomic conditions in India, Moody’s noted, remain stable due to strong public investment and resilient private consumption, despite the possibility of higher defence spending slowing its fiscal consolidation.

According to the report, comparatively, the macroeconomic conditions in India would be stable, bolstered by moderating but still high levels of growth amid strong public investment and healthy private consumption.

“In a scenario of sustained escalation in localised tensions, we do not expect major disruptions to India's economic activity because it has minimal economic relations with Pakistan (less than 0.5 per cent of India's total exports in 2024).

Pakistan, on the other hand, is confronted by a precarious situation on the economic front. The country was on the brink of sovereign default in 2023 and had to be bailed out by a $3 billion IMF loan. The country is still critically dependent on this financial lifeline and is desperately trying to raise another $1.3 billion climate resilience loan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor