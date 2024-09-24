Forgery of OBC certificates: Patna AIIMS Director says allegations 'wrong'

Patna, Sep 24 The Executive Director of AIIMS Gorakhpur and Patna, Dr Gopal Krushna Pal, on Tuesday dismissed allegations that he obtained fake OBC certificates from the Danapur block.

In a special conversation with IANS, he said that he got the irregularities in AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Gorakhpur stopped, hence he was accused of using fake certificates.

“It has been alleged that my son has got admission in AIIMS Gorakhpur by using a fake OBC certificate and my daughter has been selected for the senior resident post in AIIMS Patna with the fake certificate. When I came to know about my son taking admission in Gorakhpur AIIMS an OBC certificate, I asked him to resign immediately and he resigned from there,” Pal told IANS.

“When the OBC certificate was submitted, complete details were included in it, which included my income and the address of the Director Bungalow. In this, some people are asking how the Director's Bungalow became our residential bungalow. The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Patna has issued a certificate to my son,” he further said.

Pal said that a committee has been formed on this subject, which is investigating the allegations. “I have answered the questions asked by the people included in the committee. Nothing is hidden,” he added.

The AIIMS Director further said that when the entire episode came to light, he wrote a letter to the District Magistrate informing him that he is the AIIMS Director and hence does not want to keep the OBC certificate. The certificate was immediately cancelled.

He further said that he did not take any advantage of the OBC certificate. Some people are accusing my daughter that she has taken admission by using a fake certificate, this allegation is absolutely wrong.

“She (daughter) was not selected in the OBC category. She had filled OBC in the cast column. There was a written exam for 80 marks and an interview for 20 marks, I was not even included in the interview panel. In such a situation, the people who are alleging that the daughter has been selected (as a senior resident doctor in AIIMS Patna) in the reserved category are absolutely wrong,” he claimed.

The Director of Patna AIIMS, Dr Gopal Krushna Pal, and the Head of Department-cum-Dean, Dr. Prem Kumar, are reportedly facing allegations of obtaining fake OBC certificates from the Danapur block.

Despite being part of the creamy layer category, which disqualifies individuals from certain benefits, these officials allegedly acquired certificates claiming they were not in the creamy layer.

The controversy deepened as it was revealed that their children gained admission to medical colleges based on these fraudulent certificates.

In response to multiple complaints, Patna District Magistrate Singh has taken cognisance of the issue and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

