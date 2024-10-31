Formation of commission for internal reservation is no delay tactic: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Thursday that the formation of a commission for internal reservation is not a 'delay tactic' by the Congress government in the state.

Siddaramaiah in a press statement said, "In the state, following three decades of continuous demands for internal reservation, the Cabinet has given in-principle approval for internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes."

There are 101 sub-groups within the Scheduled Castes, and the government has decided to implement internal reservation scientifically, taking all groups into confidence, he claimed.

A commission will be formed in this regard under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the state High Court as per the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, Siddaramaiah said.

"The Cabinet has decided that the commission must submit its report within two months. Until the next decision is made, the government has also decided not to issue any new notifications for direct recruitment to posts in civil services under the state's control and other categories covered by reservation," he added.

The Telangana government has also formed a similar commission related to the implementation of internal reservation, he said.

"As per the Supreme Court's directives, adequate data is essential to scientifically and appropriately implement internal reservation. The state government has decided to set up the commission to collect and analyse these figures scientifically," he reiterated.

"The government will take all necessary steps to ensure the commission submits its report within the stipulated time frame. As soon as the report is received, steps will be taken to implement internal reservation," assured Siddaramaiah.

"The Supreme Court recently said that granting internal reservation is a constitutional measure. In light of this, the state government has taken a revolutionary decision to implement internal reservation," the CM said.

"The government has established the commission to implement internal reservation appropriately, scientifically, and without room for disputes. There are no delay tactics or time-wasting strategies here. The government will act without compromising social justice, working with the confidence and trust of all," he added.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has made the announcement recently regarding the implementation of internal reservation and described it as a historical decision.

However, the BJP slammed the Congress, pointing out the timing of the decision.

"The decision is made only for the benefit in upcoming bypolls," the BJP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor